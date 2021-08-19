Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Insider Responds to Latest DLC Character Leak

✖

A Nintendo insider and leaker has addressed the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC rumor making the rounds with some disappointing news. If you missed the rumor, it claimed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was set to get more "surprise" DLC characters after Fighter Pass Vol. 2's final DLC character, which has yet to be revealed but is expected to be both revealed and released this year. In the past, the game's creative director Masahiro Sakurai has insisted there won't be any more DLC characters after Fighter Pass Vol 2 wraps up. In other words, this rumor sounded too good to be true, and according to the aforementioned Nintendo insider, that's because it is.

Taking to Twitter, Nintendo leaker Samus Hunter noted that Nintendo fans shouldn't expect any more DLC characters after the next one, referencing the aforementioned leak. Adding to this, the leaker claims what fans should be expecting after the last DLC fighter are more spirits events and balance patches, and that's it.

In the same tweet, Samus Hunter also used the opportunity to address the ongoing mystery of the August 2018 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct that was yanked from the Internet earlier in the week, noting they currently don't have any details to share on the matter.

Don't expect another fighter after the end of the second fighter pass," said Samus Hunter. "The only update the game will receive after are spirit events and balance patches. I know that they removed the August 2018 Direct, but right now I don't have details to give you on that."

For now, it remains to be seen what Nintendo's plans are with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. On the record, they've said that DLC support for the game will wrap with the next character. If this is the case, then all that would be left would be balance patches and spirits events, though even these won't last forever, especially the latter.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling platform fighter, click here.

