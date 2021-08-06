Nintendo Switch Makes Popular Games Just $2.99

✖

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made a trio of popular Nintendo Switch games for just $2.99, also known as the price of a gallon of milk. There's not much coming out right now on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. And unlike some years, this isn't going to radically change this fall and holiday season. Many of the biggest and upcoming Nintendo Switch games -- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, and Metroid Prime 4 -- won't be ready for a 2021 release, and while plenty of compelling indie games continue to flood the eShop, bigger third-party games are increasingly skipping the machine.

That said, if you're in the market for something new to play on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- or if you simply want to prepare for when you get your hands on the Nintendo Switch OLED this fall -- and enjoy survival-horror games, then you're in luck. Right now, over on the Nintendo eShop, the Amnesia: Collection, which includes three games, is on sale for $2.99. Normally it costs $30.

For those that don't know: the collection includes the following three Amnesia games: The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and Justine. In 2021, the name "Amnesia" doesn't hold as much weight as it used to, but there was a point where the series was quite big, largely due to kickstarting the Let's Play phenomenon.

As you would expect, this is a limited-time deal, which is to say not while supplies last, but only available for a short period of time. How short this period of time is, we don't know, but it's not going to be around for very long.

On Nintendo Switch, the collection demands 5.3 GB of space, supports all three modes of play, and comes with the following language options: English, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including all of the latest deals -- click here or check peep the relevant and recent links right below: