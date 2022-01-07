New Nintendo Switch Exclusive Coming to Xbox Consoles This Month

One of the Nintendo Switch’s newest exclusive games is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this month. 2021 was a fairly quiet year from the Nintendo Switch in terms of exclusive, at least compared to previous years. Meanwhile, Xbox had a huge year with the likes of both Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite both releasing, and now it’s about to kick off 2022 by getting one of Nintendo Switch’s 2021 exclusive games, but it’s not the most notable exclusive game.

No, Xbox fans aren’t getting Metroid Dread. Metroid is firmly a Nintendo series. What Xbox fans are getting is Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, which is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on January 19. It will cost $13.99, unless you pre-order. If you buy the game early, you can nab it for $11.19.

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S debuted back on March 18, 2021 via Crypton Future Media. Many expected it to come to PlayStation consoles and PC next, but for now, it’s coming to Xbox and PC, and there’s no word of it coming to PlayStation consoles.

For now, it remains to be seen how the Xbox port will be. Typically there’s only ever concerned when it’s a game getting a Switch port given the console’s underpowered innards, however, while power shouldn’t be an issue on Xbox and PC, things like UI and controls could be.

