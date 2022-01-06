Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting Popular Zombies Game Soon

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED players are getting a popular zombies game, and getting it soon. The fine folk over at PEGI — the organization responsible for rating games for release in Europe — have rated a game for Nintendo Switch that hasn’t been announced for Nintendo Switch, and it could only do this if the makers of this game submitted the game for a rating on Nintendo Switch. In other words, a new Nintendo Switch game has been leaked. More specifically, PEGI has leaked that Zombie Army 4: Dead War is coming to the trio of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Typically, when a game is rated for release it’s indicative that the game in question is about to release on whatever platforms it’s been rated for. This is true of games not out yet and ports, and there’s no reason to think it’s not true here. In other words, it looks like the turnaround between the announcement of the game’s Nintendo Switch port and its release will be a quick one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game, it debuted back on February 4, 2020 via Rebellion Developments, which not only developed the game, but also published it. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic score ranges from 72 to 77. As for how the game — which is currently available on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One — sold, we don’t know.

“Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons, and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon!”

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo in general — including everything from the latest officcial news, to the latest unofficial news, to the latest deals — click here.