Nintendo President Says Switch Supply Shortages to Likely Continue in 2022

According to a translation of what appears to be an interview with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, the supply of Nintendo Switch consoles is not likely to get better in early 2022. This has largely been the case throughout 2021 as well. Even with the Nintendo Switch OLED model selling well enough, issues persist that make it difficult for Nintendo to first make the consoles at all and then get them delivered where they need to go. And it sounds like next year, at least initially, will be much of the same.

Roughly translated via Google Translate, the Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shimbun quotes Furukawa as saying that the global shortage of semiconductors and logistical turmoil continue to be problems for the company. In general, the supply of Nintendo Switch consoles could remain scarce at the start of 2022 due to the aforementioned issues, which have affected all major console manufacturers like PlayStation and Xbox among other companies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t likely to be surprising news for anyone that’s been trying to pick up a new console of any kind during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to all of the disruption, it’s become increasingly difficult to find the high-end machines on shelves, especially in the United States. For now, it seems like that isn’t close to being resolved, at least for Nintendo and likely not for any other company that relies on semiconductors to construct whatever it is that’s being sold.

As for the Nintendo Switch consoles, the base model and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available for $299.99 and $199.99, respectively, while the improved OLED model is available for $349.99. That is if you can find any of the various models in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo Switch right here.

What do you think about the Nintendo Switch shortages likely continuing into 2022? Have you already managed to grab one for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Wccftech]