Nintendo Switch Matched PlayStation and Xbox UK Sales Combined in 2020

While there was a lot of hype surrounding the PS5 and Xbox Series X last year, it seems that Nintendo Switch was the console to buy in 2020. According to GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring, Nintendo Switch's sales numbers in the UK last year just about matched PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X combined. Dring shared the news on Twitter, but did not share full sales figures, as of this writing. Regardless, that achievement is really quite impressive, and it stands as a major testament to the console's strength, and its continued appeal nearly four years after its initial release!

The Tweet from Dring can be found embedded below.

In the UK last year, if you add every PS5 sold to every PS4 sold to every Xbox Series sold to every Xbox One sold... you get pretty much how much Nintendo Switch sold — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 7, 2021

Of course, the console's success last year was not limited to the UK. Not only did Nintendo Switch outsell PS5 and Xbox Series X in November in the US, the system has remained the top-selling console in the country every month for the last two years. It will be interesting to see how long the system can continue this momentum, particularly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X become easier to come by; demand was far greater than supply for both consoles in 2020, which could have helped Nintendo.

With 2021 now in full swing, Nintendo should have more information to reveal soon about its plans for the new year. Nintendo's silence is very much in keeping with the company's MO, but outside of February's Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, fans have very little information on what to expect for the rest of the year. First-party titles like New Pokemon Snap, Metroid Prime 4, and Breath of the Wild 2 have all been announced, but it remains to be seen whether or not these games will release this year. If Nintendo hopes to stay on top, they'll have to keep giving newcomers a reason to check out the system. Hopefully, fans won't have much longer to wait to see what's in store!

