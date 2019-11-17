New Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes Minecraft for Free

If you’re planning on grabbing a Nintendo Switch this holiday, the pickings are going to be slim in terms of deals. The only bundle Nintendo plans to offer includes Mario Kart 8 with the old Nintendo Switch that was recently upgraded with better battery life. With that in mind, the bundle that Walmart is currently offering is likely to be as good as anything Black Friday and Cyber Monday have to offer.

At the time of writing, you can get the new and improved Nintendo Switch (Gray or Neon Joy-Cons) bundled with a free copy of Minecraft right here for a little under $299. You can’t go wrong with Minecraft, so grab this bundle while you can because it probably won’t last long. While you’re at it, you might want to pick up a Pro Controller with a discount.

On a related note, Walmart unveiled their plans for Black Friday recently, and you can check out the full breakdown via our Walmart Black Friday 2019 master list. If you’re looking for games for your new Nintendo Switch, there will be plenty of deals to be had. The gaming deals are spread out into pricing tiers that range from $15 to $30. A breakdown of some of the highlights from those tiers is available below (these deals will be live online at 10pm EST on November 27th).

The $30 tier includes many of the classic Nintendo Switch titles that everyone should own (Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2), as well as other gems like the Resident Evil Origins Collection, Ni no Kuni, and more. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One selection also includes titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The $25 tier includes gems like Mortal Kombat 11 (all platforms), Diablo 3 Eternal Collection (Switch), and Spyro Reignited Trilogy (all platforms), Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (all platforms), Final Fantasy X / X2 (Switch), Final Fantasy XII (Switch).

The $20 tier includes Crash N. Sane Trilogy (Switch), Team Sonic Racing (all platforms), Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, XBO), Jump Force (PS4, XBO), and Days Gone (PS4).

The $15 (or less) tier includes Assassin’s Creed 3 Remasters (Switch), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4), Watch Dogs 2 (PS4, XBO), The Last of Us Remastered (PS4), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PS4), and God of War (PS4).

Note that Best Buy has also unveiled some solid deals on Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories for Black Friday.

