Nintendo Switch Adding Another Great 2019 Indie Game Next Month

Developer Foam Sword Games and publisher Double Fine — recently acquired by Xbox — has announced that the former’s bike-riding action-adventure game, Knights and Bikes, is coming to Nintendo Switch — via the Nintendo eShop next month, or more specifically on February 6 at the price point of $20. Unfortunately, the pair didn’t release a new trailer of the game to accompany the news, but you can enjoy its launch trailer from a few months ago below.

For those that don’t know: after a few years in development, Knights and Bikes debuted last August on the PC and PS4. And despite a decent critical reception and Double Fine’s name being attached to it, it didn’t really set the world on fire. In other words, maybe a Nintendo Switch release is exactly what the game needs to expand its audience.

“Saddle up for a bike-riding, friendship-building, frisbee-throwing, goose-petting, high-fiving, treasure-hunting adventure for 1 or 2 players,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You’ll play as Nessa & Demelza as they explore an ancient island with their pet goose Captain Honkers, riding and upgrading their bikes on a quest for treasure, adventure, and an end to childhood boredom!”

Knights and Bikes is available on PS4 and PC, and will soon be on Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: