A new Nintendo Switch port has been leaked, courtesy of GameFly. More specifically, it looks one of 2020’s early games, Journey to the Savage Planet, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, and possibly coming very soon. In other words, if you’re looking for something new to play on your new Pokemon Master Ball Nintendo Switch controller, then it looks like developer Typhoon Studios has you covered.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official comment on the leak, but the leak speaks for itself. GameFly wouldn’t have a Nintendo Switch listing for the game if it didn’t get word the game is coming to the platform, unless, it’s an honest mistake, which happens. However, GameFly isn’t exactly known for its false listings.

“WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck!”

Journey to the Savage Planet debuted back in January via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Play with a friend – Play solo or online with a friend. If you have one.

Explore and catalog the flora and fauna. From strange spherical birds to hallucinogenic plants to ‘festering alien orifices.’ Try not to die.

No Expense Spared* – You get some cool tools for free, like a laser pistol, rocket booster pack, and ‘probe’, but if you need something you have a slick 3D printer can turn space trash into sweet items.

Are you alone? – Bonus mysteries! Complete your survey of the planet to find out. You’ll know you’re on the road to completion when you’ve heard the words ‘cucumber sh*twater’ and found the ‘festering butthole’.

For more news, media, and information on the Nintendo Switch, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the console — and everything related to it — by clicking right here.