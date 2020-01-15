One of 2013’s Best Games Is Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch

A lot of Nintendo Switch games have been leaking recently, and this pattern continued today. More specifically, multiple French outlets have Nintendo Switch listings for Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, which at the moment of publishing, hasn’t been announced for the platform, however, Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package, did come to the console last year. In other words, it looks like publisher Deep Silver is following last year’s port up with said port’s sequel.

Of these listings, the most notable is the listing from Cultura — spotted by GameXplain — which went up for a brief moment, but was then pulled once it started to attract attention, suggesting it wasn’t a placeholder or an attempt to grab clicks, but an honest mistake. Interestingly, another listing mentions the game will release on March 27, which is a Friday. In other words, the date checks out, and given that it’s so near means that the announcement is likely right on the horizon as well. And this explains why a retailer may have gone up with their listing.

For those that don’t know: Saints Row IV hit back in 2013, and upon release garnered an impressive 86 on Metacritic. An open-world action-adventure game, it’s currently available on a myriad of platforms. As you may know, it’s — along with the third game — much different than the first two games in the series, and as a result was little divisive among fans.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected hasn’t been officially announced for the Nintendo Switch, but that could be — and probably is — changing very soon. Below, you can read more about the game:

“The US President must save the Earth from alien overlord Zinyak using an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons in the wildest open world game ever,” reads an official pitch of the game from publisher Deep Silver. “The epic conclusion to the game that changed all the rules! The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the White House—but the Earth has been invaded and it’s up to you to free the world from Overlord Zinyak and his alien empire. With homies new and old by your side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, you must save the world in the wildest open world game ever!”