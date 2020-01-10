New Spacefaring Nintendo Switch Game Leaked

It appears that Nintendo Switch is getting a popular space-faring game in the form of Astroneer, and getting it sooner rather than later. The fine folk over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board have rated the game for Nintendo Switch, seemingly confirming that’s coming to the platform. As you may know, the game was previously rated for the Nintendo Switch in Brazil, back in 2018, but the Brazilian rating board isn’t as reliable as the North American rating board, or at least this is the belief many hold.
That said, at the moment, there’s still no official confirmation of the game coming to the Nintendo Switch. Further, even if it is — and it almost certainly is — it’s unclear when it will come to the console. However, given that the ESRB has now rated the game suggests it’s on the horizon.
Videos by ComicBook.com
For those that don’t know: Astroneer is a space-faring sandbox adventure game that first arrived on the scene back in 2016 via early access. Developed by System Era Softworks, the game released in February 2019 to decent critical acclaim and market success. At the time, the game was only available on Xbox One and PC, but it has since come to PS4 as well. Below, you can read further about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Reshape the ground under your feet as though it were made of clay: In Astroneer, players use their deform tool to dig, collect, shape and build anything they wish. Use this ability to dig to the center of the planet, build a ramp into the sky, or make megaliths just by using terrain!
- Survive on and explore carefully crafted planets that can be entirely deformed and traversed: Our vast solar system includes 7 wondrous planets that players can travel between and explore every inch of, from the entire spherical surface, through treacherous layers of caves, all the way down to mysterious the core. Each of those planets has unique and challenging surface and cave biomes that offer a multitude of challenges for players on their journey.
- Snap together components and objects to build bases and vehicles: Items that Astroneers craft and find in the world can all be snapped and connected together to create unique creations for any situation. Customize and decorate your bases, vehicles, and Astroneer.
- Play with friends in 4 player online drop-in/drop-out co-op: Astroneeris better with friends. Group up with other players and work together to create massive industrial bases or to create fun games in the extensive creative sandbox.
- Discover and uncover the mysteries of the solar system: Once Astroneers are ready, they may choose to attempt to understand and possibly harness the power behind mysterious structures found in the world.