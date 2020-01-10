New Spacefaring Nintendo Switch Game Leaked

It appears that Nintendo Switch is getting a popular space-faring game in the form of Astroneer, and getting it sooner rather than later. The fine folk over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board have rated the game for Nintendo Switch, seemingly confirming that’s coming to the platform. As you may know, the game was previously rated for the Nintendo Switch in Brazil, back in 2018, but the Brazilian rating board isn’t as reliable as the North American rating board, or at least this is the belief many hold.

That said, at the moment, there’s still no official confirmation of the game coming to the Nintendo Switch. Further, even if it is — and it almost certainly is — it’s unclear when it will come to the console. However, given that the ESRB has now rated the game suggests it’s on the horizon.

For those that don’t know: Astroneer is a space-faring sandbox adventure game that first arrived on the scene back in 2016 via early access. Developed by System Era Softworks, the game released in February 2019 to decent critical acclaim and market success. At the time, the game was only available on Xbox One and PC, but it has since come to PS4 as well. Below, you can read further about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: