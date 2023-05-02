Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released for Charity

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released, with 100 percent of proceeds going to charity. The game, which debuted back in 2021, is only available on PC, so this is actually a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch, though it's not as consequential as most Switch exclusives. As for what the mystery game is, it's Minit Fun Racer from publisher Developer Digital and developers "JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom."

"Buckle up: Minit Fun Racer is a peculiar little racing game with 100 percent of developer and Devolver's proceeds going directly to charity. Forever," reads an official blurb about the game. "Hop on your scooter into the twisting traffic of the bustling city and the debris covered sands of the barren desert just in time to watch the sunset. Befriend your local shopkeeper, chase coins, hit big jumps, and accomplish fun goals along each lap until you've seen it all!"

There is no Metacritc data available for the charity game, but over on Steam it boasts a "Very Positive" rating, with 96 percent of 196 user reviews rating the game positively. That said, the fact that the game is for charity and only $2.99 no doubt helps with this extremely positive reception.

"Minit Fun Racer is a super simple endless runner where you collect coins and race against the clock, but it has a wonderful upgrade system that makes for a great gameplay loop," reads one of these reviews. "The core game of minute one of the game versus minute 120 is the same, but the game feels completely different than it started."

Just like on Steam, the game costs $2.99 on Switch. And as you would expect, the file size is tiny. More specifically, the game only requires 104 MB of space. For $2.99 and 104 MB of space you get a game that is 30 minutes to 2 hours long, depending on your playstyle, but of course it has lots of replayability as an endless runner. And if you don't like the game, you can rest easy knowing the money went to charity, though what charity specifically, is not divulged.