Nintendo Switch OLED Photos Provide Best Look at the Console Yet

In just a few short weeks, the Nintendo Switch OLED will release in stores, offering some nice improvements over the console’s current model. Nintendo Tokyo currently has the system on display, and visitors have shared some new images of Switch model online. The images were shared on Twitter by users @cvxfreak, @bunnagashi, and @pati_pss, and compiled together by Nintendo Everything. While Nintendo offered stock images when the console was first announced, these in-hand glimpses give a much better impression of what players will get when the system comes out. The eight new images can be found at the bottom of this post.

Announced earlier in the summer, the Nintendo Switch OLED was not what many were expecting! The OLED model was announced after years of rumors about a “Nintendo Switch Pro.” Those rumors suggested the Switch Pro would have an OLED screen, as well as 4K support and a number of other enhancements. Instead, the OLED model simply offers a superior screen to the current model, increased storage capacity, and other minor adjustments. The system undoubtedly looks like an improvement over its predecessor, but not to the extent some might have been hoping for.

It remains to be seen whether the Nintendo Switch OLED will be worth its $350 MSRP, but for those that mostly use the system as a portable device, it might be worth the price to upgrade! From the new images, we can get a better idea how the system will look when customers start to get their consoles. In the images, Metroid Dread, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2 can be seen, and the latter two games look much more vibrant than they do on the current Switch hardware (Metroid Dread hasn’t been released yet, so it’s impossible to make a comparison). The system does not offer any actual graphical improvements, but the OLED screen should make some games look better, just by the way the colors are displayed.

With the Nintendo Switch OLED set to release on October 8th, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see for themselves how the system looks in hand! For now, readers can scroll down to check out the new images that have been shared online.

