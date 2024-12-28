A new Nintendo Switch Online free download is for 3DS fans, featuring a 3DS game that was released back in 2013. 2013 was memorably a major year for gaming, providing the likes of Grand Theft Auto V, The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Super Mario 3D World, Dota 2, and much more. 2013 was also two years into the lifespan of the 3DS, which came out in 2011 and ran alongside the Wii U until the Nintendo Switch came out in 2017 and replaced both.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the name may suggest it, Super Mario 3D World was actually not a 3DS game, but a Wii U game. What the 3DS did get in 2013 was Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Pokemon X and Y, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Bravely Default, and a couple other notable games, including Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon or Luigi’s Mansion 2 as many know it.

A remaster of this game, in particular, released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch under the name Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. When this happened, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got exclusive profile icons to download. Those icons have been gone for months, but some of them are back today and tomorrow. In other words, Nintendo Switch users have another chance at some of these icons, which feature Luigi himself, as well as some side characters in the 3DS and Nintendo Switch game.

Typically, when Nintendo Switch Online profile icons return it is with the caveat only owners of the game they represent can download them. This is not the case with these Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD icons though. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is still required, but owning the game is not a requirement.

Just like the first time, each icon requires Platinum Points. More specifically, borders and backgrounds cost five Platinum Points, while everything else is 10 Platinum Points.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.