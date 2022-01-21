Nintendo Switch Online Bringing Back Classic Zelda Game Next Month

Following the release of Banjo-Kazooie for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, Nintendo has revealed the next N64 classic coming to the service: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask! The Zelda game will be added in February, but no specific date has been provided. Subscribers would likely prefer to see N64 games added to the service at a quicker speed, but Nintendo seems to have settled into a monthly release schedule. There has been some debate about whether the Expansion Pack is worth the price tag, but Majora’s Mask should make the service even more tempting for Nintendo fans!

Nintendo’s Tweet announcing Majora’s Mask for the service can be found embedded below.

Save Termina before it's met with a terrible fate!



Originally released in 2000, Majora’s Mask is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. In the game, Link finds himself transported to a new world called Termina, where a looming moon is doomed to crash in three days, wiping out the entire populace. To save Termina, Link must don a trio of transforming masks, which turn him into a Deku Scrub, a Zora, or a Goron. Link’s time is limited, but his trusty Ocarina allows him to slow down and reverse time, giving the game a compelling direction that separates it from its predecessor.

Majora’s Mask was revealed as one of the games coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack back in September. Some of the games showcased in the initial video have not been released on the service yet, including Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards and Pokemon Snap. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land set to release on Nintendo Switch in March, Kirby 64 seems like a safe bet for the next game after Majora’s Mask. The timing would make sense, and it would give the service yet another great game.

Since its release, Majora’s Mask has built a devoted following. While Ocarina of Time is often considered one of the best games ever made, many Zelda fans will argue Majora’s Mask is superior. It all comes down to personal preference, but Majora’s Mask‘s Nintendo Switch release should help newcomers decide for themselves!

