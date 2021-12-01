Nintendo Switch Online App Updated, Patch Notes Released

The Nintendo Switch Online app has received a new update on iOS and Android devices, bringing it up to version 1.14.0. Unfortunately, this one seems to be on the small side, offering just minor changes and technical fixes. It’s not the most exciting update in the world, but if it means the app will run smoother and offer a better experience for users, then it certainly seems worth it. Oddly enough, the official Nintendo website has not been updated with patch notes for 1.14.0, but they have been shared by Perfectly Nintendo and can be found below:

Release date: November 30th 2021 (North America) / December 1st 2021 (Europe, Japan)

Platform: Android, iOS



Download size: 29.72MB (Android)

Patch notes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A technical issue with About Data Usage settings has been resolved.

Other minor changes have been implemented.

For those unfamiliar with how the Nintendo Switch Online app works, it’s a free download that players can pair with their Nintendo account. The app is meant as a complement to Switch games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Splatoon 2. The app allows players to use voice chat with compatible games, while also offering interesting stats, such as the amount of overall Turf inked in Splatoon 2. The app is hardly a necessity, and it’s possible that many Nintendo Switch Online subscribers might not even use it. However, for those that do, it’s nice to see Nintendo continuing to keep it up to date.

With 2021 nearly at an end, it will be interesting to see if there are any major additions for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers before the year draws to a close. This year saw the release of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, and we know that more games will be released for the service in the near future. It’s possible we could see more games soon, but for now, users will just have to wait and see what comes next!

Do you use the Nintendo Switch Online app? Are there any features you’d like to see added to it? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!