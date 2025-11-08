Nintendo Reveals Unexpected Switch 2 Record

Nintendo fans have plenty to celebrate. The Switch 2 is already out, and it has made history by securing the most third-party games ever announced for a new Nintendo console at launch. The record reflects a very strong ecosystem and shows that players have access to a variety of games right from the start. Some of the headline third-party titles are already available, while others are confirmed for future release.

Nintendo’s recent Nintendo Q2 2026 Financial Results highlight the impact of the Switch 2. The company reported first-half net sales of 1,099.5 billion yen, up 110 percent compared to the previous year. Operating profit rose to 145.1 billion yen, an increase of 19.5 percent. Nintendo also raised its full-year hardware forecast for the Switch 2 from 15 million units to 19 million units. The dedicated video-game platform business grew 119.7 percent in the first half. These numbers show that the Switch 2 is driving strong momentum for the company.

Third-Party Games from Nintendo’s Q2 2026 Financial Results

Among the confirmed third-party titles, some major games are already available on the Switch 2. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition by CD Projekt Red launched on Switch 2 at release and includes the Phantom Liberty expansion. In addition, the Switch 2 is backwards-compatible with existing Switch games, which expands the number of playable titles for owners right away. Other big third-party titles, such as Elden Ring by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are confirmed for Switch 2 but have not been released yet.

The variety of confirmed and upcoming third-party games is impressive. AAA hits, mid-tier titles, indie favorites, and family-friendly games all have a place on the Switch 2. This range ensures that there is something for nearly every type of gamer, from long-time fans to newcomers. The strength of third-party support is meaningful for both players and developers. Players benefit from a growing library of games and a broad variety of experiences, while developers and publishers gain access to a large and engaged audience on a console that already shows strong sales and ecosystem momentum.

Even without a complete list of every game, the scale of third-party support is clear. The Switch 2 is proving itself as a platform that offers both variety and quality from launch. The combination of available games and upcoming releases suggests that the console will continue to build momentum throughout its first year and beyond. Nintendo’s approach balances first-party favorites with robust third-party offerings. This ensures that the Switch 2 is not only a destination for iconic Nintendo experiences but also a platform for a wide variety of external titles.

Since its release, the Switch 2 has shown that it can deliver a launch experience with variety and quality. With record-breaking third-party support and strong early performance, the console is off to an incredible start and sets the stage for a very exciting year for Nintendo fans.

