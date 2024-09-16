Nintendo Switch Online Users Can Now Download 2023 Game for Free

Nintendo Switch Online across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED can now download a 2023 game for free, and start playing it as soon as September 18. The two reasons most Nintendo Switch owners have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is access to retro games from nostalgic consoles like the N64, SNES, and Game Boy and the ability to play online games. There is more to a Nintendo Switch Online subscription though. For example, every year there are games made free via trial. How long this new trial is going to be, Nintendo doesn't say but it starts on September 18 and it is for a game that is roughly 13 to 25 hours long, which means those who choose to partake in the trial will have plenty of opportunity to see the game from start to finish, assuming said trial is as long as previous ones.

So far, the trial has only been announced for Europe, but the next North American trial should be announced in the coming days, and it almost always is the same game as whatever is free at the time in Europe. To this end, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can look forward to playing Wildfrost -- in its entirety -- for free.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it released back in April of 2023 via developer Deadpan Games and publisher Chucklefish. And apparently it is pretty good, with Metacritic scores varying, depending on the platform, from 80 to 87. Meanwhile, it has a "Very Positive" rating over on Steam, thanks to 81 percent of fan reviews rating the game positively.

"Take on the elements in Wildfrost, a tactical roguelike deckbuilder," reads an official description of the game on the Nintendo eShop. "The sun has frozen over, succumbing to the Wildfrost. The town of Snowdwell and its survivors stand as the last bastion against an eternal winter... Build up a deck of powerful card companions and elemental items, as you battle to banish the frost once and for all!"

Normally, to play Wildfrost on Nintendo Switch, those interested would need to fork over $19.99. Meanwhile, anyone who downloads the game for free courtesy of the free trial should be prepared to clear 729 MB of space to download the free Nintendo Switch game.

