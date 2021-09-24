Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Another Free Game Trial

If you’ve got Nintendo Switch Online, you’ve got a new free trial to take advantage of this weekend. Nintendo announced this week that it’s made Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to try out, but only for a limited time until the offer ends on September 28th. During that time, the game’s also on sale for subscribers to pick up at a discount if they like what they played.

Nintendo announced the free trial period for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town on its socials this week with the Nintendo Switch eShop updated accordingly to offer the demo. To get it, all you have to do is follow the link the tweet below, sign into your Nintendo account, and assuming you’ve got an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you’ll be prompted to confirm your download.

Your farming adventure begins in #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town! #NintendoSwitchOnline members can play the game on #NintendoSwitch until 9/28, 11:59pm PT!



Purchase the full version of the game for 10% off until 10/4, 9:59am PT. https://t.co/7bIrM7awis pic.twitter.com/1xYco9Ambo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

The game’s 10% for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers as well which isn’t a huge discount, but the game itself only costs around $40 anyway and isn’t going for the full $60 price games typically do right now. That discount will last a bit longer than the trial itself and expires on October 4th.

For those who aren’t familiar with the farming, town-building simulator, you can check out our review of the game as well as a rundown of its core features below.

Cultivate Your Farm, Cultivate Your Town

Tame the wilderness and build your farm from the ground up! Gather and process materials to fulfill requests and improve Olive Town’s infrastructure, upgrade tools, or commission new outfits and accessories.

A Farm of Endless Possibilities

Clear the land, repair old facilities, and place new ones wherever you see fit. Level up your farming skills and craft a variety of decorations and facilities, from fences and automatic feeders for livestock to sprinklers for crops!

New Adventures Off the Beaten Path

Finding Earth Sprites while exploring your farmland may lead you to mysterious, fantastical lands such as gardens where the seasons never change, an island in the sky, or even the inside of a volcano!

There’s Always Something Going on in Olive Town!

Participate in local festivals and watch the town come to life! Get to know your neighbors better with over 200 unique events, and you may even find love with a special someone!

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will also want to prepare themselves for more news about the subscription service in the future. Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but they’ll only be available to subscribers who purchase an upgraded version of the service.