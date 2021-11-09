Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

On occasion, Nintendo Switch Online offers subscribers the chance to check out trials for certain games they might not have otherwise played yet. This week, users will get the chance to check out The World Ends With You Final Remix for free! The trial will begin on November 10th at 10 a.m. PT, and will run through November 16th at 11:59 p.m. PT. The trial is available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, regardless of which version of the plan they use; in other words, this isn’t just a perk available to those with the Expansion Pass!

Nintendo’s Tweet announcing the new trial can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1457776195160854530

For those unfamiliar with Nintendo Switch Online trials, they offer the full version of the game, as opposed to a demo. It seems pretty unlikely that most players will be able to complete the game during that timeframe, but save data from the trial can then be used with the paid version. Also this week, The World Ends With You Final Remix will be available for 30% off on the eShop, so subscribers that decide to purchase the game can get it for around $35 (down from its normal $49.99). The discount lasts through November 23rd, meaning players don’t have to rush to make a decision. The game’s sequel, NEO: The World Ends With You, will also get a 30% discount through November 19th.

For those unfamiliar with The World Ends With You, it originally released on Nintendo DS back in 2007. Developed by Square Enix, the game quickly became a cult classic, recognized by many as one of the system’s best. Final Remix released on Switch in 2018, adding new content, new control options, and more. The game has also gone on to inspire manga and anime adaptations. The World Ends With You has a strong and passionate following, but this week’s trial could help introduce a lot more fans to the series!

