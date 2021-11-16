Nintendo Switch Online Offering Free Trial to All Non-Members

For those that might not have a current subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, a new free trial is now being offered on the eShop. Starting today, Nintendo Switch owners can activate a seven-day free trial, which is available even to those that have already taken advantage of similar offers. It’s hard to imagine that there are a whole lot of Switch owners that don’t subscribe to the service in some capacity, but for those that don’t, this seems like the perfect opportunity to see what’s offered as part of the $19.99 annual price point.

Nintendo’s announcement for the trial can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1460699200702849025

Nintendo Switch Online offers subscribers the ability to play a number of games online, including popular titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2, and Mario Party Superstars, and even exclusive free games like Pac-Man 99. Subscribers also gain access to the occasional game trial, as well as the NES and SNES apps, which contain several popular retro games, including Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong Country, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. As such, those who decide to check out the trial can enjoy some retro gaming in addition to the online play. Given how short some retro games are, players might even get the chance to finish some before the trial comes to an end.

It’s worth noting that this trial does not include the recently released Expansion Pack. The Expansion Pack costs $30 more than the regular plan, providing users with access to two additional retro gaming apps: one for Nintendo 64 games, and the other for Sega Genesis games. Subscribers to this version of the service also get the newly released Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There has been a significant amount of debate whether the expansion is worth the extra cost, but Nintendo Switch fans will just have to make that decision for themselves!

