Nintendo Switch Online Free Trial Announced

With the holidays upon us, there are bound to be a lot of new Nintendo Switch owners. It can be hard deciding what to get for a new console, and those on the fence about a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be happy to know that a free, seven-day trial is now available! The trial offer runs through January 30th, so there’s plenty of time to get in on the promotion for those that haven’t received their new system just yet. The promotion is free through My Nintendo, and can be redeemed even if the Switch owner has already used last month’s free trial from the eShop.

Nintendo’s Tweet announcing the promotion can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1468996370526834695

For those unfamiliar with the service, Nintendo Switch Online is the only way for Switch owners to play most online Switch games. This includes all first-party games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as most third-party games. The service also offers occasional game trials where players can download the full version of a title and play it for a limited time. In the past, Nintendo has offered games like Pokken Tournament, The World Ends With You Final Remix, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and more.

Last but not least, one of the cooler features that Nintendo Switch Online provides to subscribers is access to NES and SNES apps. These apps (which are downloaded free from the eShop) allow Switch users access to separate libraries of old-school video games that originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Nintendo’s biggest first-party games are offered, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, and more. For old-school fans, or those that never experienced these games in the first place, Switch Online is a great way to check them out.

Readers can find more information about the free trial right here. Nintendo Switch newcomers might also want to check out ComicBook.com’s Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide, which can be found right here.

Are you a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online? If not, do you plan on taking advantage of this free trial? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!