Nintendo Switch Online Adds 4 New Free SNES and NES Games

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that not one, not two, not three, but four new SNES and NES games were coming to Nintendo Switch Online, where they would be playable, for free, to anyone subscribed to the service. Fast-forward a bit, and today those games were made available. More specifically, two NES games, Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel, and two SNES games, Pop’n TwinBee and Smash Tennis, are now available to download.

For those that don’t know: Nintendo Switch Online is the Switch’s take on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. However, unlike these services, it’s a bit light on features and perks, which is why it only costs $20 a year. By giving Nintendo an Andrew Jackson each year, you can play games online, get free SNES and NES games, use cloud saves, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

4 more games have now been added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection of games, including Shadow of the Ninja, Pop’n TwinBee, and more!

https://t.co/bU5ABQenr4 pic.twitter.com/9lceL6Bgvx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2020

Below, you can read more about each of the four games, courtesy of official overviews of each from Nintendo itself:

NES GAMES

Shadow of the Ninja – “In the midst of disorder and oppression, two shadow warriors rise to the people’s cry for help. Choose to play as one of two ninja masters from the Iga clan as they infiltrate enemy front lines. Master tactics of stealth as you acquire additional weapons and power-ups in order to overthrow an evil emperor and destroy his wicked empire, solo or with a friend.”

Eliminator Boat Duel – “In this powerboat racing game, get behind the wheel of one of the fastest machines on the water to earn boatloads of in-game cash. Drivers earn thousands of dollars for competing, and you’ll use your winnings to repair and upgrade your boat to push your competitive edge to its maximum. A little aggression goes a long way – just try not to get sunk yourself, or you’ll be swimming back to dry land.”

SNES GAMES:

Pop’n TwinBee – “The sixth game in the TwinBee series, this vertically scrolling shooter takes place in a cute, poppy setting. TwinBee and WinBee hear that the great Dr. Murdock has lost his wits, so they set off to return him to his normal self. This game was originally released in Japan and Europe in 1993, but this will be its first release in the U.S.”

Smash Tennis – “In Smash Tennis, the controls may be simple, but there’s plenty of room for skill! With strong shots, weak shots, lobs and eight different court types, you can develop all sorts of approaches, unlocking the deep strategies of tennis. This game was originally released in Japan in 1993 and Europe in 1994, but this will be its first release in the U.S.”

If none of these classic Nintendo games tickle your fancy, don’t worry, there’s plenty of new games dropping this week, and you can read and watch trailers for all of these games, courtesy of our newest “Out This Week.” Meanwhile for more news and rumors on all things Nintendo Switch, click here.