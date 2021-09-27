Nintendo Insider Teases New N64 Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

A reliable Nintendo insider has teased a handful of new Nintendo 64 titles that will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future. Although Nintendo itself has already revealed the first wave of N64 games that will be arriving on the platform at some point in October, this insider in question has now given us a better idea of which titles might be coming to the service within the coming months.

According to a leaker that goes by the name of Zippo, Nintendo Switch Online is going to add a number of games from developer Rare to the service in the future. For those that were around with the Nintendo 64 was in its heyday, Rare was one of the most notable studios that made games for the console. As such, to hear that a number of titles from the studio might be coming to Nintendo Switch Online is somewhat of a given.

Based on a new blog from Zippo, it is said that Diddy Kong Racing and Killer Instinct are two specific Rare titles in question that they have been told will be heading to Nintendo Switch Online. Diddy Kong Racing is a popular racing game from rare that featured the titular Donkey Kong character and gave players the ability to race across a number of stages either by land, air, or water. Killer Instinct is then a fighting game that appeared on a number of platforms back in the 1990s. The version of the game that Rare developed for Nintendo 64 was known as Killer Instinct Gold, and was also present in Rare Replay for Xbox One back in 2015.

Although these two games in question haven’t been confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online just yet, one Rare game that will absolutely be coming to the service is that of Banjo-Kazooie. While the popular platformer isn’t going to be among the first wave of titles landing on Nintendo Switch Online in October, Nintendo itself has said that it will be coming at a later date.

As a whole, Zippo also suggests that these three titles will only be the first of many Rare games that end up coming to the Nintendo 64 vertical of Nintendo Switch Online. Even though it might take us a bit to know if this will ring true, given Rare’s prominence as a studio with the N64, it seems like only a matter of time until a number of classic projects from the company are available to play via Nintendo’s subscription service.

How do you feel about these new potential additions to Nintendo Switch Online?