Is Nintendo Switch Online Getting More NES and SNES Games?

Will Nintendo Switch Online continue to add new NES and SNES games to the service in the future? That’s a question that many subscribers have had in recent days after Nintendo revealed that it would be adding games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the service within the coming month. Fortunately, it has been confirmed that the addition of titles from these new platforms isn’t going to lead to a lack of new games for the NES and SNES tiers as well.

In a statement given to Axios Gaming’s Stephen Totilo, it was reiterated that NES and SNES games will still continue to release on Nintendo Switch Online for the foreseeable future. Although Nintendo as a whole is introducing a new tier of Switch Online that will encompass titles from the Nintendo 64 and Genesis, games for the current platforms that are offered, which solely include NES and SNES, will still continue to release over time. Nintendo didn’t go on to say whether or not the release schedule for Switch Online (which sees new titles arriving once a month) would continue to be the same, but it stands to reason that no alterations to this format will come about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main caveat that Nintendo has outlined so far with its changes to Switch Online is that there will be a new version of the service coming about in October that will cost more money. At this point in time, Nintendo Switch Online only retails for $20 for the entirety of a calendar year. With the addition of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles, though, the price of the service will be going up for those who want to gain access to these games. At this point in time, though, Nintendo still hasn’t said how much this new iteration will set users back.

How do you feel about Nintendo Switch Online continuing to grow in this manner? And what games from Nintendo’s past would you like to see come to the platform in the future? Share all of your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.