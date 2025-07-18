New Nintendo Switch Online Playtests Are Coming Soon (Here’s How to Sign Up)

Nintendo is getting ready to open up playtests for a new service for Nintendo Switch Online. A select set of players will get a chance to check out this potential new feature via an upcoming round of Nintendo Switch Online playtesting. The playtest period will run from July 28th to August 10th, giving gamers a chance to experience a potential new addition to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Applications are open now, so Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 owners can sign up to potentially take part in the tests.

The exact service that’s being tested isn’t confirmed. However, Nintendo does note that this feature has been tested before. As stated in the application guidelines, “This is a test of the same service for which we performed a test in October of 2024.” Those prior tests weren’t available on Switch 2 since the system wasn’t out yet. So, it looks like Nintendo wants to get a sampling of how this mysterious new service will be received on the Switch 2.

We will perform another test in the #NintendoSwitchOnline: Playtest Program. From 8:00 AM PT on July 21st, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can apply to participate on a first-come, first-served basis.



For the most part, playtesters from that first round have been pretty quiet about what was actually tested. So, we don’t know exactly what it is. However, comments from prior playtesters imply the “service” is actually a game, and one that fans were pretty impressed with. So, if you want a chance to see what the hype is about, you can apply to participate in this second round of Nintendo Switch Online playtesting. People who participated in the first round are eligible to return and see what’s new with this second round of playtesting. But you don’t have to have been part of round one to apply for this new Nintendo playtest.

How to Apply for the Nintendo Switch Online Playtest

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 owners can apply for the playtests by submitting an application via the official Nintendo Playtest website. You can apply individually or in a group of up to four friends. Applications open Friday, July 18th at 6 PM EDT, but you can review the requirements now.

To be eligible for the playtests, you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. The membership needs to have been active as of Thursday, July 17th at 6 PM EDT. So unfortunately, you can’t run out and sign up now to be eligible this time around. Participants also need to be at least 18 years old and have their Nintendo Account registered in one of the following countries:

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Japan

If you meet the qualifications, you’ll be able to create an application online once the application period begins. Applications close on July 23rd at 10:59 AM EDT. Not everyone who applies will be accepted to playtest the mysterious new Nintendo game, and applications will be received on a “first come, first served” basis. So, make a note on your calendar and act fast if you want to take part.

Are you going to apply for the Nintendo Switch Online playtest? Do you have any guesses as to what’s being tested? Let us know in the comments below!