Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Set of Mario Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now grab a new set of free profile icons based on a classic Mario adventure. The game in question is Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, which was originally released for the Japanese Famicom in 1986. Nintendo Switch Online periodically adds limited time profile icons based on newer games, like Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. However, the service has also been adding icons lately based on older titles available through the various Switch Online apps, with the catch that subscribers must play them once before they become unlocked. This was the case recently for icons based on the NES version of Donkey Kong, and it’s the same deal for Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels.

Basically, if you want to download any of these new options for your profile, you’ll have to head into the Nintendo Entertainment System app and play The Lost Levels first. There’s no minimum time requirement, so just booting up the game from the app will automatically qualify you for the free icons and add 50 Platinum points to your account balance. After doing so, players can head to the Nintendo Switch Online app, where the icons cost 10 points each.

The profile icons feature a number of different characters from the game, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and the game’s infamous Poison Mushroom. The icons will be available through August 5th at 17:59 PT. Images of some of the options can be found below.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels was originally released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2. Believed to be too difficult and punishing for audiences in North America, the decision was made to turn a Japanese game known as Doki Doki Panic into an alternate version of Super Mario Bros. 2 for the west. The original version of Super Mario Bros. 2 would not be released in North America until 1993, when it was included in Super Mario All-Stars on the Super Nintendo. Both versions are playable on Nintendo Switch Online, but only the NES version of The Lost Levels will qualify subscribers for the free icons.

