Nintendo Switch Online Surprises Fans With Stealth Super Nintendo Releases

Last night, Nintendo revealed a trio of new additions for Nintendo Switch Online's SNES and NES apps. However, once the apps were updated, users noticed that Earthworm Jim 2 was not the only new addition to the SNES app! Nintendo also added two "SP" versions of Super Punch-Out!! and Super Mario World. The special versions of the two games allow players to enjoy all of the content unlocked from the start. It's a neat way for players to experience everything these games have to offer, even if they don't have the time to put into unlocking everything.

These SP releases have been somewhat common on Nintendo Switch Online. On the SNES app, both Super Metroid and Super Mario Kart both previously received SP versions. On the NES app, there have been far more offerings, including SP versions of Super Mario Bros. 3, Kirby's Adventure, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, Blaster Master, and more. It's nothing too significant, but it does give players something extra to check out!

It's unclear why Nintendo didn't include these SP releases in its announcement, but it should prove a nice extra for subscribers. Nintendo Switch Online has built up a respectable library over the last few years, and while there might not be as many games as fans would prefer to see, it's hard to overstate the number of quality games that can be played by subscribers. The NES and SNES both had impressive libraries, and now those that have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can also check out games that first released on the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis.

Hopefully, we'll continue to see a steady stream of content for all of these consoles over the coming years. There have been rumors that Nintendo could add even more past systems in the future, including the Game Boy. That would certainly be awesome to see, but for now, fans will just have to settle for what's currently available!

