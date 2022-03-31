Nintendo Switch Online Releases New NES, SNES Games

Following rumors earlier today, Nintendo Switch Online has been updated with a handful of new games! Right now, subscribers can check out Earthworm 2 on the Super Nintendo app, as well as MAPPY-LAND and DIG-DUG 2 on the NES app. The NES and SNES apps are available as part of the basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but the two apps have gotten a bit less attention over the last few months, as the Expansion Pack’s Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis apps have received more focus. Thankfully, it seems Nintendo isn’t finished bringing more classic games to the service!

The three new additions to Nintendo Switch Online were revealed on the company’s official Twitter account. Subscribers can play them by updating their apps from the Nintendo Switch home screen. A trailer featuring the three games can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Three classic #SuperNES and #NES titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!



☑️ DIG DUG II

☑️ MAPPY-LAND

☑️ Earthworm Jim 2 pic.twitter.com/qawCo7bWLm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 31, 2022

All things considered, this is a fairly surprising trio! In particular, the presence of Earthworm Jim 2 is quite unexpected. The original Earthworm Jim has not been released on Switch, so it’s strange that the sequel was added first. Regardless, fans that played the game when it first released back in 1995 seem to be pretty happy about the addition, and it will be interesting to see how newcomers feel about Earthworm Jim 2!

While users seem generally happy about these new games, every new addition to Nintendo Switch Online prompts requests for some of the most highly-demanded retro games. Earthbound was one such game before it was added earlier this year, and now fans are begging to see Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. It’s possible there could be licensing issues with Square Enix standing in the way, or Nintendo could be holding the release for strategic purposes. Nintendo is a notoriously tight-lipped company, so there’s no way of knowing for certain. As such, fans will just have to settle for what’s available on the service, in the meantime!

Are you excited about these new additions to Nintendo Switch Online? Which do you plan on playing first? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!