Nintendo Switch System Update Fixes GameCube Controller Issue, Software Downloads, and More

A new update is now live on Nintendo Switch, bringing the system up to version 19.0.1. Over the last few years, the vast majority of updates for the system have focused on stability improvements, and fans can expect some of that with this new update, as well. However, this one also fixes a couple notable issues, including a problem related to GameCube controllers. Apparently, some users were having issues with the GameCube controller adapter not being recognized, as well as the controllers themselves. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below.

Ver. 19.0.1 (Released October 29, 2024)

Fixed an issue with the Nintendo GameCube Controller Adapter and Nintendo GameCube Controller(s) not being recognized.

Fixed an issue where some network processes, like downloading software, weren’t working as expected during sleep mode.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

It’s always difficult to say how common these issues are, and how many users will actually notice an impact from these updates. That having been said, I personally encountered an issue with software not downloading when the system was in sleep mode, so it’s nice to see that particular issue resolved. Given the length of time some game updates can take, it’s fortunate this issue has now been resolved. The GameCube controller issue is a little more niche, and probably wouldn’t have been noticed by as many people. However, it could have been irritating for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community, given how many players still regularly use GameCube controllers.

At this point in Switch’s lifespan, we probably shouldn’t expect any significant changes via future system updates. The reality is, Switch has gotten up there in age, and a lot of Nintendo’s resources are probably starting to shift towards the company’s next platform. While we can expect to see a lot more updates targeting specific issues, new features are pretty unlikely. For example, fans spent the last seven years asking Nintendo to add various home screen themes, as we saw on 3DS. For whatever reason, Nintendo simply stuck to the white and dark screen options, largely ignoring those pleas. Considering the sheer number of themes that were available for purchase on 3DS, it seems like money was left on the table!

It’s possible that themed backgrounds will be an option on Nintendo’s Switch successor, which is expected to release sometime in 2025. At this time, Nintendo has been very quiet about the new platform, only confirming a couple of small details. We know that the system will be fully revealed sometime before the company’s fiscal year comes to an end in March 2025, and that the system will carry over current Nintendo Accounts. Details beyond that are pretty slim!

Did you encounter either of these issues on Nintendo Switch? Are there any new features or changes you want to see on the system? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!