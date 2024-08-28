Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Play Xbox Game for Free

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers now have free access to a game made by Xbox. It wasn’t that long ago, a sentence like that would read as absurd, but in 2024 it’s not that uncommon. The new offer is not for a full free download, but is a free trial, with said trial set to run until the end of September 3. And considering the game in question is only five to twelve hours long, depending on how much the side and extra content is engaged with, this is plenty of time to beat the entire game. In fact, it is plenty of time to beat the game more than once. To this end, it is the full game that is on free trial, so Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can do exactly that. And unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers, this one does not require the Expansion Pack tier.

The game in question hails from 2020 and was made by Mojang Studios in collaboration with Double Eleven. As alluded to, the game was published by Xbox Game Studios. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Minecraft Dungeons, a Minecraft spin-off and dungeon crawler.

Upon release, the Minecraft game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 70 to 78. How many copies it sold, we don’t know, but we know it had surpassed 25 million players as of April this year. Below, you can read more about it and check out an official trailer for it as well:

“Fight your way through an exciting action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe,” reads the game’s official description. “Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!”

