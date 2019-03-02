Report: ‘Persona 5’ Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

Last year, a rumor surfaced that claimed Persona 5 was coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019. Fast-forward to this week, and another similar report has reared its head.

Back in December, Persona 5R was announced, but there was no word of a Nintendo Switch version. However, fans hoping to play the critically-acclaimed role-playing game on the Nintendo system weren’t crestfallen for very long, as Atlus soon teased that a special broadcast for the Persona 5 anime was coming in March alongside more Persona 5R information. In other words, fans hoping for a Switch port now believe it will be revealed next month, or possibly during the next Persona concert in April.

That said, an alleged insider who has a track-record for leaking Persona related news, has reaffirmed the original claim that Persona 5 is making its way to Switch this year.

The leak comes way of Twitter user Mr. Ohya, who previously leaked Persona 5R before it was revealed. According to the insider, Atlus is bringing the game to the system as Persona 5S, which will arrive sometime this fall alongside Persona 5R on PS4.

As for when it will be revealed, Mr. Ohya doesn’t mention a specific date, but does say it will be before May.

Atlus will release Persona 5 as P5S on Switch/PS4, Fall 2019 — Mr. Ohya (@JaridOhya) February 28, 2019

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While Mr. Ohya has been a reliable leaker in the past, it doesn’t mean he’s automatically on the money here. However, where there’s this much smoke, normally there’s fire.

And luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out if these claims are valid or not, as May isn’t very far away. Unless you’re a hardcore Persona fan on Nintendo Switch of course, then May probably seems like a lightyear away.

