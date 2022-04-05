New Nintendo Switch Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update has now been released for the Nintendo Switch console, bringing the system software up to version 14.1.0. The update comes just a few weeks after the big 14.0.0 update dropped, and this one is considerably smaller, by comparison. However, the latest version does add a nice new feature that should make some Switch fans happy! Following the system update, users will be able to set up notifications related to Platinum Rewards points, so they’ll know whether or not they’ve been claimed. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver 14.1.0 (Released April 4, 2022)

“Platinum Point Notification Settings” has been added under Notifications in System Settings.

Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo SwitchOnline missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generatenotifications. Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards are not available in some countries and regions. For more information, see How to Complete a My Nintendo Mission.

Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.

For those unfamiliar with Platinum points, they can be redeemed through the My Nintendo program. The program offers digital rewards like wallpaper for your computer or phone, as well as in-game rewards for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. However, Platinum points can also be used to snag exclusive physical rewards from Nintendo’s online store. Last month, the company released a handful of new keychains based on the box art for classic N64 games, and there have been number of other fun options in the past. In theory, today’s update should make it easier for Switch users to know how to earn more of these points, and which tasks they’ve completed to earn them. If it works as advertised, this could be a solid new addition for users!

What do you think of this new update for the Nintendo Switch? Are you a fan of the My Nintendo program?