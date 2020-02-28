New Nintendo Switch Master Ball Controller Announced for Pokemon Day

Today, to celebrate Pokemon Day — and all the great Pokemon deals currently going on — controller makers PowerA have announced a brand new Pokemon controller. More specifically, PowerA has announced and revealed a new Master Ball controller, adding to its collection of Pokeball controllers that already features controller designs inspired by the Ultra Ball, Great Ball, and the regular ol’ red and white Pokeball. That said, unlike these three controllers, this one is available in a very limited quantity, so if you want one, you better cop it sooner rather than later. You can grab it here on Amazon while it lasts.

Like all of its other controllers, this new one is officially licensed, runs at $50, and offers up to 30 hours of gameplay on one pair of new alkaline batteries (it also takes rechargeable batteries). The controller also notably works with the console, both docked and undocked, but does not support HD rumble, IR, or any amiibo functionality. This means that it can not be used for any Joy-Con only game.

According to PowerA’s pitch of the controller, it will allow you to play “Nintendo Switch games like a pro,” with a design created for comfort and long gaming sessions. On top of this, it features a standard ergonomic layout, motion controls, and mappable advanced gaming buttons.

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.3

Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Features advanced gaming Buttons for on the fly button mapping

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International with two-year limited warranty

… Just when we thought our adventure was over, we realize it has just begun! For Step 4, catch this LIMITED RELEASE PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Master Ball while you can! Complete your collection ONLY at Amazon #PokemonDay https://t.co/rw6s8GjQKS pic.twitter.com/BfksvjfTZI — PowerA (@PowerA) February 27, 202

PowerA notes the controller is available in limited quantity, but does not note how limited this run is or whether or not it will be followed up by additional runs.

