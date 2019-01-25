This Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deal is Better Than Black Friday

If you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

That’s because you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.54 with free 2-day shipping at Walmart, or at Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low, so take advantage of it while you can.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

On a related note, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans and amiibo collectors need to head on over to Walmart right away, because the Piranha Plant amiibo is up for pre-order for $15.99 with free 2-day shipping slated for February 19th. Grab it here while you can. At the time of writing it was sold out on Amazon, and the same fate likely awaits it at Walmart.

You can also pre-order the King K. Rool amiibo here and the Ice Climbers amiibo here. Both are also set to arrive on February 15th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.