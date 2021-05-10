Nintendo Switch Pro Mentioned by Third-Party Company

✖

The Nintendo Switch Pro has long been rumored, and Universal Display Corp may have provided even more evidence for the system's existence. In a first quarter investor call, the company mentions the reports that Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the upgraded model of the Switch console. It should be noted that the investor call does not specifically confirm anything. The wording seems to avoid doing just that, instead pointing to previous reports about the screen, which were shared by Bloomberg back in March. However, it seems unlikely this would have come up in an investor call if it were untrue!

Relevant parts of the investor call were shared on Twitter by @SpawnWaveMedia. That Tweet can be found embedded below.

Interesting to see Universal Display Corp mention the reports around Nintendo choosing OLED for their Switch Pro in their Q1 investors call pic.twitter.com/RUrJ0qvBiA — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) May 10, 2021

Bloomberg's previous reporting about the Nintendo Switch Pro pointed to a June production start for the upgraded console, in addition to the reports of an OLED screen. If the system truly is set to go in production next month, it seems likely that an official announcement from Nintendo will come at some point in the very near future. The company is one of several confirmed publishers set to appear at this year's all-digital E3. The event would seem like the perfect place for Nintendo to reveal the console!

Nintendo has a long history of offering upgraded versions of its handheld devices. The Nintendo Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo, but a new model of the console would give it a better chance at competing with next-gen offerings like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The current Switch model is considerably less powerful than those consoles, so an upgrade would allow third-parties (and Nintendo) to offer technically superior games on the platform.

Given how many hints we've seen over the last year, it seems quite likely that the Nintendo Switch Pro will receive some kind of official announcement soon. For now, Nintendo fans will just have to wait patiently for some kind of official word from the company!

What do you think of the rumors regarding the Nintendo Switch Pro? Would you upgrade from your current model? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!