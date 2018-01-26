My Time at Portia Revealed, Stardew-Like Sim RPG for Consoles and PC

After smashing its crowd funding goal and breaking through several additional stretch goals, My Time at Portia is finally coming to consoles and PC this year, and the game is available now as a Steam Early Access title. With some rather Stardew Valley-like features and adorable graphics, this game stands out for length alone — there’s just so much to do that players may end up working on their goals in the game for quite a while before reaching every single one. Check out the trailer below:

The game is packed with interesting features that take your usual farming sim to the next level:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Workshop – The player inherits a workshop at the start of the game and has to collect resources and complete commissions to grow the workshop into the best in Portia. The workshop is the home space of the player, and many parts of it can be upgraded. The homestead can also be customized through placement of different furnitures and different room upgrades.

– The player inherits a workshop at the start of the game and has to collect resources and complete commissions to grow the workshop into the best in Portia. The workshop is the home space of the player, and many parts of it can be upgraded. The homestead can also be customized through placement of different furnitures and different room upgrades. Farming – Unlike most other farming games where you have to take care of your crops everyday, consuming lots of time and energy, the farming in this game will try to be more industrialized, more modern, such as using a planter box or semi-automatic irrigation systems. We want to keep the essential part of farming, such as planting your own crops and watching it grow, while taking out much of the daily routine associated with it to give the player more time to explore the world.

– Unlike most other farming games where you have to take care of your crops everyday, consuming lots of time and energy, the farming in this game will try to be more industrialized, more modern, such as using a planter box or semi-automatic irrigation systems. We want to keep the essential part of farming, such as planting your own crops and watching it grow, while taking out much of the daily routine associated with it to give the player more time to explore the world. Relationships – The player will able to befriend or romance most characters in the game. The relationships are tied together with the economy system. If a player has a good relationship with a certain NPC, there might be perks such as new missions, cheaper goods, or a willing hand. Going the romance route will allow the player to go on dates with the NPC, go through with a storyline for that NPC, and eventually marry that character.

– The player will able to befriend or romance most characters in the game. The relationships are tied together with the economy system. If a player has a good relationship with a certain NPC, there might be perks such as new missions, cheaper goods, or a willing hand. Going the romance route will allow the player to go on dates with the NPC, go through with a storyline for that NPC, and eventually marry that character. Character Customization – The player gets to pick to be male or female, with an assortment of hairstyles, facial styles, and colors to choose from. The face can be tweaked as well. There’s even a barber shop in the game to allow for hairstyle changes.

– The player gets to pick to be male or female, with an assortment of hairstyles, facial styles, and colors to choose from. The face can be tweaked as well. There’s even a barber shop in the game to allow for hairstyle changes. Battle – The player will fight an assortment of monsters, robots, and baddies. Weapons and armor can be upgraded.

– The player will fight an assortment of monsters, robots, and baddies. Weapons and armor can be upgraded. Skills – There is leveling in the game, skill points gained can be distributed by the player.

– There is leveling in the game, skill points gained can be distributed by the player. Marriage – When the player and NPC relationship reaches a certain threshold, marriage will become an option. After marrying, the NPC will become a helper in the workshop. There might also be some more storyline that happen after marriage. We’d like to add children to this game, with your support, we hope it’s possible.

– When the player and NPC relationship reaches a certain threshold, marriage will become an option. After marrying, the NPC will become a helper in the workshop. There might also be some more storyline that happen after marriage. We’d like to add children to this game, with your support, we hope it’s possible. Abandoned Dungeons – procedural voxel based ruins where the player can dig up minerals and items from the ground. This uses smooth voxel technology to give the player a very seamless experience.

– procedural voxel based ruins where the player can dig up minerals and items from the ground. This uses smooth voxel technology to give the player a very seamless experience. Hazardous Dungeons – procedural based ruins with tough enemies inside. There might also be some platforming and puzzle solving involved. The Player will dig deeper and every few levels there will be a boss.

– procedural based ruins with tough enemies inside. There might also be some platforming and puzzle solving involved. The Player will dig deeper and every few levels there will be a boss. Fishing – There are multiple spots to fish in this game, from the pristine rivers, to dark swamps, to tropical islands. The player will get to keep fish in a fish tank for viewing pleasure after a house upgrade.

In truth, this is only a quick recap of some of the features, which means players are going to have more than enough to keep themselves occupied as the game grows with DLC content and more.

My Time at Portia releases for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later this year.