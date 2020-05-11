Top Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC Games Releasing This Week -- May 10-16, 2020
The second proper week of May is upon us, and it's a good time for fans of retro-style video games. This week isn't the best for new releases on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but like every week, there's a slew of games worth your attention dropping, some of which have hidden gem written all over them. This week players will try and survive a brutal old-school first-person shooter, revisit a 1987 classic, get busy with some space dwarves, enjoy America's forgotten pastime, free a corrupt city as a bounty hunter, and get on stage with video game's biggest k-pop star.
Like every week, it's important to remember that this is NOT a complete list of every single new video game releasing this week on every single video game platform in human history. This is a weekly series about new games releasing, but only of the salient variety. What do I mean by salient? Well, in this case, salient means not only the big and flashy games, but smaller titles oozing potential or that have an appreciable buzz around them.
On top of the newest and hottest debut games, ports, remasters, and remakes are also included. And so is meaty DLC. What's not included are games releasing into early access or minor DLC releases that give you two blinks and a wink of content.
Lastly, while the occasional Google Stadia or mobile game will sometimes sneak their way on here, this weekly series is primarily focused on two types of games: console and PC.
NOTE: Games are ordered insignificance, and significance is determined by me, which means there's absolutely zero significance to the ordering.
PICK OF THE WEEK: ION FURY
Pitch: "Ion Fury laughs at the idea of mandatory checkpoints and straight paths through shooting galleries. But, just because this is a true old-school first-person shooter doesn’t mean we’ve ignored all the good new stuff the last two decades have brought. 3D Realms, Voidpoint, and 1C Entertainment have taken the best of both worlds and cooked it all into a bloody set."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (Already Available On: PC)
Release Date: May 14
THE ETERNAL CASTLE REMASTERED
Pitch: "The Eternal Castle Remastered is an ambitious attempt to modernize an old classic in order to keep its memory alive. Through detailed research and hard work, the production team tried to expand the experience while keeping the same 'feel' and emotional flow of the original masterpiece from 1987."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Already Available On: PC)
Release Date: May 15
DEEP ROCK GALATIC
Pitch: "Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters."
Platforms: PC and Xbox One
Release Date: May 13
SUPER MEGA BASEBALL 3
Pitch: "Run up the score in a relaxed slugfest or push the limits of your reflexes in this refined baseball simulator. The third entry in the series features an all-new Franchise mode, major graphical enhancements, and on-field additions including pickoffs and situational player traits."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One
Release Date: May 13
HUNTDOWN
Pitch: "In the mayhem-filled streets of the future where criminal gangs rule and cops fear to tread, only the bounty hunters can free the city from the corrupt fist of felony. Lay waste to the criminal underworld and make a killing in this hard-boiled action-comedy arcade shooter."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One
Release Date: May 12
VIRTUAVERSE
Pitch: "VirtuaVerse is a cyberpunk point & click adventure set in a future not so far away that tells tales of technomancers, AVR graffiti artists, hacker groups, tribes of cryptoshamans, digital archeology, epic cyberwars, and virtual reality debauchery."
Platforms: PC
Release Date: May 12
JET LANCER
Pitch: "Jet Lancer is a high-velocity aerial combat shooter where you duel enemy aviators, hunt giant robots, and defy death at supersonic speeds as you evolve from an unknown rookie aviator into a once-in-a-generation ACE pilot."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC
Release Date: May 12
HATSUNE MIKU: PROJECT DIVA MEGA MIX
Pitch: "No matter where or when, her music will be sure to reach your heart!"
Platforms: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: May 15
STAR WARS EPISODE I: RACER
Pitch: "Take the controls as Anakin Skywalker, or anyone of over 21 Podracers, and feel the full-force blast of two massive jet engines at simulated speeds of up to 600 mph. Rein in a turbine-driven chariot through 8 spectacular worlds. Negotiate through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-punding, do-or-die fight to the finish where anyone will do anything to cross the finish line. How far will you go?"
Platforms: Nintendo Switch0comments
Release Date: May 12
