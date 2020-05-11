Top Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC Games Releasing This Week -- May 10-16, 2020

The second proper week of May is upon us, and it's a good time for fans of retro-style video games. This week isn't the best for new releases on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but like every week, there's a slew of games worth your attention dropping, some of which have hidden gem written all over them. This week players will try and survive a brutal old-school first-person shooter, revisit a 1987 classic, get busy with some space dwarves, enjoy America's forgotten pastime, free a corrupt city as a bounty hunter, and get on stage with video game's biggest k-pop star.

Like every week, it's important to remember that this is NOT a complete list of every single new video game releasing this week on every single video game platform in human history. This is a weekly series about new games releasing, but only of the salient variety. What do I mean by salient? Well, in this case, salient means not only the big and flashy games, but smaller titles oozing potential or that have an appreciable buzz around them.

On top of the newest and hottest debut games, ports, remasters, and remakes are also included. And so is meaty DLC. What's not included are games releasing into early access or minor DLC releases that give you two blinks and a wink of content.

Lastly, while the occasional Google Stadia or mobile game will sometimes sneak their way on here, this weekly series is primarily focused on two types of games: console and PC.

NOTE: Games are ordered insignificance, and significance is determined by me, which means there's absolutely zero significance to the ordering.