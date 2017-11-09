This Week’s Nintendo Switch Game Line-Up Is Ridiculously Packed

Earlier this year, when the Nintendo Switch came out and everyone was enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a few fans were wondering, “Yeah, but will this system be supported months down the road?”

Boy, will it. In the midst of the upcoming holiday season, we’re seeing an abundant amount of releases for the Nintendo Switch this week. In fact, it wouldn’t be a total shock if you had to purchase another external memory card just to fit them all in to your little system, just because there are so many must-haves coming out this week.

Let’s run down some of the bigger releases that are coming to Nintendo Switch this week, as well as some smaller indie titles you don’t want to miss out on!

Doom

This is the big gun of the Nintendo Switch pack – literally – as this surprise title, which was just announced a few weeks ago during Nintendo Direct, is making its way to the system. As you can see from our review, Bethesda and Panic Button did an amazing job packing all the intense, hellish action from the 2016 release into handheld form. While it’s not a truly ideal port, it’s still a very solid one, and defining proof that a first-person shooter can be done right on the Switch. A game like this has us excited for Bethesda’s upcoming ports of Skyrim (which drops next week) and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (which arrives next year). More please.

Doom arrives tomorrow.

L.A. Noire

This detective story debuted years ago for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and Rockstar Games really did a number on it, recreating the vibe from classic detective novels with various gameplay elements, including interrogation, shootouts and exploration. The experience is now improved on the Switch, with a variety of touch-screen options included, to make things a little bit smoother. Plus, the presentation is as stirring as ever, as you explore the dark doldrums of L.A., trying to hunt down your key suspects in a murder case.

What’s more, L.A. Noire‘s arrival on Switch confirms Rockstar’s support for the Switch. What could come down the line next? A port of Grand Theft Auto V, perhaps? We can only hope.

L.A. Noire arrives this Tuesday.

Batman: The Telltale Series

While we’re still waiting for Batman: The Enemy Within and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to come to the Nintendo Switch at some point (they’re both due later this year), Batman: The Telltale Series is a remarkable title worth revisiting on the system. In this episodic adventure (which you can finally play all at once – time to binge!), you portray both the Dark Knight and Bruce Wayne as you make key decisions and take part in quick-time events as you attempt to solve a devastating mystery. This is a nice turning point for Telltale, and hopefully we’ll see even more Switch support down the road. We’re looking at you, The Wolf Among Us Season 2.

Rime

Released earlier this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Rime is a stirring 3D adventure that will bring the most out of your puzzle solving skills. You portray a young child that makes his way through a series of misadventures, solving intricate stage set-ups while attempting to move further in the story. This game will definitely throw you for a loop, especially as you close in on the very memorable ending. Tequila Works did a bang-up job with not only the gameplay, but the vivid presentation, which shines on both playing through console and in handheld form. This is one adventure you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Rime releases this Tuesday.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

We’ve been waiting for another good Lego adventure to get us through the holidays, and now we have one. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 focuses on a collective of Marvel heroes and villains, including Black Panther, Gwenpool, Spider-Man 2099, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and characters from Thor: Ragnarok, amongst several others. It utilizes the classic style of Lego play, while at the same time setting up grand scenarios as you attempt to save the world from Kang the Conqueror. This one’s a blast for players of all ages, so make sure you indulge in your Super Heroes side this holiday season.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 releases this Tuesday.

Rocket League

It’s a phenomenon that’s swept across other platforms over the past few years, and this Tuesday, you’ll finally be able to get your Rocket League on through the Nintendo Switch. An engaging experience that blissfully blends racing with soccer (as a result, SocCAR, as the developer puts it), League is tremendously fun when it comes to taking on the AI. Plus, it’s amazing as a multiplayer game, and you can take on friends with a number of options this way. Throw in some exclusive Nintendo licensed cars, and a variety of modes available right off the bat, and you’ve got a Rocket League party that just won’t stop.

Rocket League releases this Tuesday.

And the Rest

We’re not done yet! Here’s a rundown of other games that will release on the platform this week:

Ittle Dew 2+ – A charming top-down role-playing adventure inspired by classic Legend of Zelda games. Fun for adventurers!

Ben 10 – Fans of the animated series should be right at home with his action brawler, featuring a number of characters from the show.

Super Putty Squad – Those of you who love retro platformers will be right at home with these heroes, who can change shapes to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

Octodad: Dadliest Catch – A strange little adventure where you play as an octopus masquerading as a human, going through a series of hilarious misadventures.

Cat Quest – Love cats? Then this open-world role-playing adventure will be just the thing you need. But where’s Dog Quest?

Uno – The classic card game returns in digital form, as you can play against friends and customize your decks however you please. (No, you can’t create a deck with just Draw Fours, cheater.)

Tallowmere – An interesting adventure where you try to make your way through as many dungeons as possible.

Koi DX – A unique puzzle game where you take control of a fish, pairing up with others of similar colors as you attempt to solve puzzles.

Spellspire – A fun combination of role-playing and word puzzles, as you make your way through a 100-level tower, collecting plenty of loot along the way.

Maria the Witch- A Flappy Bird style of game where you try to collect mail and other items with the help of a friendly witch.

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – An arcade style racing game where you try to get to the finish line as fast as possible. If you liked the classic game Super Off Road, this might be for you.

Street Hoop – Another classic Neo-Geo game joins the Nintendo Switch line-up, this time with arcade basketball in mind. Fun if you’re looking for a local sports jam.

Oh, yeah, and there’s Hulu.

Enjoy this week’s Switch games, and don’t forget – Skyrim drops next week!