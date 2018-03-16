Nintendo Switch Getting Three Great Retro Games Next Week, Including Moon Patrol

Next week is going to be a good time for Nintendo Switch owners that are into old-school games. Along with the news that we’re getting Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja on Wednesday, we’ve just received word that three more retro favorites will be coming to the system next week as well.

Slated to arrive on Thursday, March 22, the games cover different genres, including shooters and fighting.

The first, and probably most iconic, of the three is Moon Patrol, which we confirmed earlier this year. For those of you that ever dwelled an arcade in the 1980’s, this title should immediately come to mind. Coming straight from Arcade Archives and Hamster, the game has you travelling across the moon surface in a modified buggy, jumping over gaps and shooting both obstacles on the ground and enemies in the air. The beginning level is fairly easy, but things pick up rather quickly in the game.

A price point hasn’t been given yet, but Moon Patrol is likely to be around $8.

Next up is World Heroes 2 Jet. This is the latest in Arcade Archives’ long-running string of Neo-Geo games, and yet another brawler for those of you that like local two-player beat-em-up action. Jet features a diverse cast of characters, spanning the globe and packing a variety of special moves.

Like Moon Patrol before it, World Heroes 2 Jet should sell for $7.99.

Finally, for those of you that like “shmups”, or the previously released games from Psikyo, there’s Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness, a challenging side-scrolling shooter where you use bullets and melee combat attacks to fend off enemies. Featuring three characters, branching paths and various magical abilities, the game promises to be a lot of fun.

It doesn’t have a price point yet, but the $8-$10 range isn’t too unreasonable a guess.

So, it looks like you’ve got a few different quarter munchers to choose from with next week’s download line-up. The real question is, which one will you start with?

(Hat tip to Nintendo Life for the info!)

