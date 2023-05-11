New Nintendo Switch Sale Bundles Four Beloved Games for Just $15

Video games can get pretty pricey, and the Nintendo Switch eShop has a lot of titles that can easily fly under the radar. Thankfully, Atooi is offering a new bundle that offers four of the publisher's games for one price: Xeodrifter, Mutant Mudds Deluxe, Mutant Mudds Super Challenge, and Mudd Blocks. The Mutant Mudds Collection + Xeodrifter bundle just launched today on eShop, and will normally retail for $24.99. However, as part of a special launch promotion, the bundle has been discounted to 40% off, making it just $14.99!

Atooi's Tweet announcing the discount can be found embedded below. Note that the Tweet incorrectly states that the game is $15 off, when it's actually $10 off.

These four games have been offered on several different platforms over the years, including 3DS and Wii U. However, for players that haven't checked them out before, now is the perfect time! Atooi's games have a very dedicated following, and have received strong reviews over the years. Fans of Nintendo's Metroid franchise in particular should find a lot to love in Xeodrifter, as the gameplay and setting borrow a lot of inspiration from the series, while still offering a unique experience.

Meanwhile, Mutant Mudds Deluxe is a platforming game that puts players in the role of Max, who must stop an invasion of mud-like aliens using a water gun and jetpack. Mutant Mudds Super Challenge features similar gameplay, but with a much steeper level of difficulty. Last but not least, Mudd Blocks is a puzzle-based spin-off of the series, offering two-player co-op, as well as competitive multiplayer.

Unfortunately, Nintendo and Atooi have provided no indication how long this promotional price will last. As such, readers interested in grabbing the bundle should do so sooner, rather than later! The normal price of $24.99 is still pretty good, but it's hard to beat four games for $15!

