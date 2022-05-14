Lifetime Nintendo Switch Sales Pass PS4 in United States

✖

The Nintendo Switch has officially passed the PlayStation 4 in sales in the United States. It goes without saying that the Nintendo Switch and PS4 have been the biggest gaming consoles of the last decade, with major franchises like Uncharted, The Last of Us, Mario, Zelda, and many others thriving on their respective platforms. The PlayStation 4 got a huge advantage over the Xbox One in 2013 after the latter had a dismal reveal, which concerned many about the future of Microsoft's console. Although a lot of this was reversed before launch, Xbox spent most of the generation making up for its mistakes and has since made major advancements with things like Xbox Game Pass. Nevertheless, the PS4 largely remained the dominant console.

The Nintendo Switch has now come ahead in the race, just five years after its initial release, despite the PS4 having a massive four year lead time. According to the latest NPD report, the Nintendo Switch is now the fourth best selling console in the United States behind the PS2, Xbox 360 and Wii. It's now the sixth highest selling console of all-time overall. Although Sony's current console is now the PlayStation 5, the platform holder reportedly began increasing production on the PlayStation 4 to make up for the inability to produce more PS5s at the moment due to part shortages. Analysts have predicted Nintendo could release a new console by 2024, but the Nintendo Switch has performed strongly already and shows no signs of slowing down, especially with a sequel to The Breath of the Wild on the way. Nintendo has yet to announce what its plans are for its next console, but some have speculated it could just be a more powerful revision of the Nintendo Switch.

It's not incredibly surprising to see the Nintendo Switch dominating as it's an incredibly versatile piece of hardware. Not only can it be played on the TV with friends and family, but it can be easily taken on the go, meaning the fun never has to stop. On top of that, it has an amazing library of games that is sure to keep people playing for a long time.

