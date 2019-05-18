Nintendo Switch Sales Surpass PlayStation 4 in Japan

The PlayStation 4 never really planted its feet in Japan, despite it being Sony’s home market. However, it’s also Nintendo‘s home market, and unlike Sony, it still has a strong presence in the local market. And thus it should come as no surprise that the Nintendo Switch‘s lifetime sales in the region have passed the PS4’s sales. The impressive milestone for the Nintendo Switch comes way of the latest sale figures provided by Famtisu, who has revealed that the Nintendo Switch has sold 8.13 million units in Japan. The PlayStation 4 current sits at 8.07.

What makes this especially impressive is that the Nintendo Switch has only been on the market for two years. The PlayStation 4 has been available for five years. That said, console gaming has been dying in Japan for awhile now. However, while the Nintendo Switch is half console, it’s also half a handheld, which remain popular in Japan, though not as much as they used to be thanks to mobile gaming, which dominates a lot of Asia.

Beyond Japan, the Nintendo Switch is currently on a pace similar to the PS4. The Switch currently boasts roughly 35 million units sold, while the PS4 is around 92 million. Now, it seems unlikely the Switch will tap out with numbers bigger than the PS4, but it’s currently on track to at the very least give it a run for its money.

Comparatively, the Nintendo Switch’s numbers in Japan are lower than the 3DS and DS, which sit at 10 and 16 million, respectively. Meanwhile, it’s not selling anywhere near as fast the Wii did.

Comparatively, the Nintendo Switch's numbers in Japan are lower than the 3DS and DS, which sit at 10 and 16 million, respectively. Meanwhile, it's not selling anywhere near as fast the Wii did.

