Two Classic Sega Games Are Coming to Nintendo Switch This Month

Today, Sega announced that two classic games, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Puyo Puyo 2, will release on the Nintendo Switch on February 20 as “Sega Ages” titles. Both will only be available on the Nintendo eShop (digitally), and both will ring up at $8. So, if you want to both, you will need to fork over $16.

For those that don’t know: “Sega Ages” refers to a series of game ports that span multiple iterations and different generations of hardware since their inception on Sega Saturn. Right now, Sega has been focusing on bringing the titles to Nintendo Switch. That said, they aren’t just ports. Each re-release adds new elements that make the games unique even for players who’ve played the titles in the past. This includes not only quality-of-life improvements, but sometimes new features as well.

Take Sonic and Tails on a high-speed adventure, or match those cute Puyos and set a high score. SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 both launch February 20 for the Nintendo Switch!https://t.co/cPZvHUSwqv pic.twitter.com/iqkrBtl2pD — SEGA (@SEGA) February 6, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: “Hailed as one of the most successful games for the Genesis (Mega Drive), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 garnered critical acclaim swiftly after its 1992 release. Follow Sonic and Tails (in his series debut!) as they team up against the nefarious Dr. Eggman in order to save the Chaos Emeralds from the clutches of evil.”

Puyo Puyo 2: “Puyo Puyo 2 (also known as Puyo Puyo Tsu) is considered one of the biggest arcade games of all time in Japan. This sequel introduced an improved ruleset along with the ability to offset Garbage Puyo sent by your opponent by creating Puyo chains of your own. Swap between Single Puyo Puyo, Double Puyo Puyo, and Endless Puyo Puyo game modes for even more Puyo fun in this classic puzzle experience.”

