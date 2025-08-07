Nintendo Switch Shadow Drops Three New Games (Including a 2024 GOTY Contender)

An Indie World showcase took place this morning, and it gave Nintendo a chance to shine a light on a bunch of games coming to Switch from smaller developers. As is often the case with this type of presentation, Nintendo is shadow dropping several games on the eShop, which means users will be able to download them at some point today. In total, three games shown during today’s presentation are getting that treatment. There’s also a demo going up today for Mina the Hollower, the highly-anticipated new title from Yacht Club Games, the developer of Shovel Knight. The following games will be available on the eShop today:

Is This Seat Taken?

image courtesy of poti poti studio

When Unpacking was released back in 2021, the game proved that there is a way to make organization a lot of fun. Is This Seat Taken? seems to build on a similar concept, but instead of unpacking items and placing them around a room, you’re organizing people instead. The game has several social situations filled with groups of different characters, each with their own specific wants or needs. Players must figure out the best place for each of these characters in locations such as limousines, diners, movie theaters, and more.

Tiny Bookshop

image courtesy of neoludic games

Management sims are a big part of the indie sphere, and Tiny Bookshop is no exception. The game allows players to open their own little cozy bookstore, which they can decorate and stock as they see fit. As they get to know the people around town, they’ll make recommendations for the reading material that seems to be the best fit for that specific person.

UFO 50

image courtesy of mossmouth

Unlike Is This Seat Taken? and Tiny Bookshop, UFO 50 has already been available on PC. However, the game’s arrival on Nintendo Switch today is very good news. Since launching last year, UFO 50 has received “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam. In total, UFO 50 features 50 different games for players to check out, which largely draw inspiration from the NES era. Given the sheer variety, players should have no problem finding something that appeals to them, and some of the games include multiplayer options.

The good news about all three of these games is that they’re playable on both Nintendo Switch as well as Nintendo Switch 2. Today’s Indie World Showcase did feature some Switch 2 exclusives, but none of the games being shadow dropped today are exclusive to the new platform. While Switch 2 has already managed to find a pretty big audience in just two months, the reality is that not everyone is going to upgrade right away. From everything we’ve seen, the original Switch should still see plenty of games released from both Nintendo and its partners for a while. That should continue well into 2026, and possibly beyond even that.

