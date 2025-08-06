Super Mario Bros. Wonder Rumor Claims New Content Coming Soon

It’s been nearly two years since Super Mario Bros. Wonder was released on Nintendo Switch. At the time of release, the game felt like a breath of fresh air for the 2D Mario series, and many fans expected to see more content added after launch. DLC kind of felt like a given for the game, but Nintendo has completely left Super Mario Bros. Wonder alone, outside of the occasional bug fixes. If a new rumor is to be believed, that could be changing in the near future. According to the leaker Nash Weedle, new dialog lines have been recorded for the game’s Talking Flower, suggesting some kind of content update is on the way.

The idea of more content in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is pretty exciting. While Nintendo has released a lot of 2D Mario games over the last four decades, the game managed to feel fresh and new, while still maintaining the familiar elements fans had come to know and love. That was in large part due to the game’s implementation of Wonder Effects, and some new content or DLC could build on what we saw in the base game.

image courtesy of nintendo

Readers should always take rumors like this with a grain of salt. That having been said, Nintendo’s silence on this game in particular has been very strange. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was a pretty big hit in 2023, and it would seem like a logical choice to at least receive a Switch 2 upgrade. Instead, Nintendo boosted the visuals in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to 4K on the system, with no mention at all of any plans for Wonder. That silence could suggest that the company has bigger plans for the game, such as a full-blown Nintendo Switch 2 version, complete with new content (like we’re seeing later this month with Kirby and the Forgotten Land).

Adding to this mystery, Nintendo has yet to reveal any plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. on NES. The company did have some fun surprises for the 35th anniversary back in 2020, with the most notable one being Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Naturally, this has led to speculation about that game being reissued (it’s no longer available in stores or on the eShop), and some fans have even wondered if we’ll see another compilation this year, possibly collecting the New Super Mario Bros. games.

Nintendo’s silence on all things Mario at the moment is pretty interesting. It’s possible that silence could be broken next month, if history repeats itself. In the past, Nintendo Direct presentations have been held in the month of September. Everyone is waiting and wondering if the same will happen this year, so we can all find out just what Nintendo’s plans are for the end of 2025, and early 2026. With the year more than halfway over, and no indication when key games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released, it’s pretty obvious there has to be some kind of major event in the works.

