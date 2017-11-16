Nintendo Preparing for Onslaught of Epic Game Launches This Weekend

We’re not ready for another week of star-studded releases on Nintendo platforms, but that’s what we’re getting. We have way too many games to play right now, but Nintendo is about to open another flood-gate, and this week we’re getting so many fantastic games on Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

This morning Nintendo sent out a press release to remind us about everything about to hit the eShop, and my friends, you’re going to have your hands full! We’re going to start off with the heavy hitters on Nintendo Switch and 3DS, and then move on to some of the smaller (but still fantastic) games and indie titles making their way into your libraries soon.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch): “Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an open-world masterpiece where you can be anyone and do anything. And now, with the power of the Nintendo Switch system, you can play it anywhere – at home or on the go. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim brings to life a complete virtual world for you to explore any way you choose, including features new to this version of the game like using motion controls and outfits and gear from compatible Legend of Zelda series amiibo figures.” Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.

Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS): “A new light shines on the Alola region! Take on the role of a Pokémon Trainer and unravel the mystery of the Legendary Pokémon Necrozma’s two new forms: Dusk Mane Necrozma in the Pokémon Ultra Sungame and Dawn Wings Necrozma in the Pokémon Ultra Moon game. You can encounter and battle 400+ Pokémon, including new forms. A brand-new showdown awaits!” Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.

Battle Chef Brigade: “In the fantasy realm of Victusia, the members of the elite Battle Chef Brigade are revered for their ability to skillfully take down monsters and transform their kills into delicious cuisine. But being a part of the Brigade isn’t easy: Chefs from across Victusia must vie for their spot in a high-stakes competition. Follow two contestants, Mina and Thrash, as their journeys through the tournament unfold. In order to become a Brigadier you’ll need to hunt monsters with combo-based attacks and prepare your freshly caught ingredients in puzzle-based cooking challenges to serve up winning dishes to the judges – all while the round clock ticks down. The Battle Chef Brigade game will be available on Nov. 20.”

