Nintendo Responds to NSFW Splatoon 3 Incident

A recent Splatoon 3 streaming incident saw the game's inky battlefields play host to some content that certainly wasn't stream-friendly. Through some mischievous broadcasting tricks, a group of VTubers were able to display adult content via a Splatoon stream with that content making its way onto other forms of social media like Twitter soon afterwards. The situation prompted takedowns seemingly from Nintendo that scrubbed videos from these platforms as well as an indirect response about the company's guidelines when it comes to broadcasting content.

This streaming incident took place earlier in the week and spread through social media under a hashtag which translated to "adult video Splatoon," according to Automaton which first reported on the NSFW Splatoon content. By chroma keying the enemy team's ink color, streamers were able to turn parts of the battlefield into a green screen. Couple that with pornographic material playing behind the Splatoon 3 gameplay and you have a situation where the stream became increasingly inappropriate as the match progressed.

According to Automaton, the VTubers were competing to see which stream would get banned first with the first to be banned considered the loser. While entertaining to some, the content was certainly not something that any commonly used streaming platform would condone.

Nintendo also did not appreciate the misuse of the Splatoon IP, it seems. In a pair of tweets shared by Nintendo's corporate account, the company reminded people of its guidelines to adhere to when using copyrighting works.

"Nintendo reserves the right to take legal action against posts that are illegal, inappropriate, offensive to public order and morals, or do not follow these guidelines," reads one particularly relevant line from the page on the Nintendo site.

While the Splatoon 3 incident was not directly named, the timing of these tweets seems to be an indirect response to the content created by the VTubers. Automaton reported that several of the streamers involved in the situation issued apologies afterwards and, in some cases, announced that they'd be taking self-imposed breaks.

Splatoon 3, for those who haven't yet bought into the latest Splatoon game, has already been quite the success for Nintendo, the company reported recently. For those do already have it, you can look forward to some new Amiibo releasing in the future.