5 Best Companions in Dragon Quest

The Dragon Quest series has always excelled at creating charming and memorable adventures, but the heroes themselves are often not the stars of the show. Since most protagonists in the franchise are silent characters designed to represent the player, much of the personality, humor, and emotional weight comes from the companions who travel alongside them. Over nearly four decades, players have met thieves, princesses, performers, warriors, and mages who helped transform simple quests into unforgettable journeys. These party members often provide the heart of the story while giving players valuable abilities in battle.

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That is one of the reasons why companions are the best part of the series. I’ve always loved encountering new characters throughout my time with the series; some have made me laugh in quiet moments, others inspire me in challenging battles, and many have left lasting impressions on me. Throughout the series, some are among my favorite characters in the JRPG genre, but there are five that stand above the rest, and many fans agree with me.

5) Bianca Whitaker – Dragon Quest V

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One of the most important companions in Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride is Bianca Whitaker. Players first meet Bianca during the protagonist’s childhood, creating a bond that reminds me of the bond between Cloud and Tifa in Final Fantasy VII. Rather than appearing halfway through an adventure, Bianca grows alongside the hero and becomes intertwined with some of the game’s most important events.

What makes Bianca so memorable is how naturally she fits into the story. Dragon Quest V is famous for its generational narrative, following the protagonist from childhood into adulthood. Bianca’s presence reinforces those themes of family, friendship, and growing up because she has been there from the start. For many players, she feels less like a party member and more like a lifelong companion whose story evolves alongside the hero’s own journey. At least that is how she feels for me when I think back to the game.

Bianca is also central to one of the most famous decisions in the entire franchise. Players can choose whom the hero will marry, and Bianca remains the most iconic option. While choosing other characters is possible, it just feels wrong when I think about the connection between her and the protagonist.

4) Alena – Dragon Quest IV

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Alena is one of the earliest examples of a companion who completely steals the spotlight. Introduced in Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen, she is a princess who would rather train, fight monsters, and seek adventure than remain confined to royal duties, a common theme in the series. And it is this independent spirit that immediately makes her stand out from traditional fantasy archetypes.

From a gameplay perspective, Alena is also one of the strongest physical attackers in the game, which always shocked me, considering her background as a princess. Her speed, critical hit rate, and offensive power make her an invaluable party member throughout the adventure. Alena was often the difference in winning and losing because of how consistent how damage output was. Some bosses were trivialized just by including her in your party, and I loved how impactful she was moment to moment.

What truly elevates Alena, however, is her personality and design. Her determination, confidence, and refusal to accept limitations make her one of the franchise’s most charismatic characters, and I definitely had a crush on her at some point in my childhood. Even among the large cast of Dragon Quest IV, she remains one of the most recognizable companions the series has ever produced.

3) Erik – Dragon Quest XI

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When players begin Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Erik quickly establishes himself as one of the game’s most dependable companions. Introduced as a thief with a mysterious past, he initially appears to fit a familiar JRPG role, and I wrote him off. As the story unfolds, however, Erik develops into one of the most layered and emotionally compelling characters in the game, and I had to completely change my mind about him.

A major reason for Erik’s popularity is his relationship with the Luminary. Because the protagonist is largely silent, Erik often serves as the voice of reason and the protagonist’s closest friend throughout the adventure. Their partnership forms the backbone of much of the game’s early narrative and helps ground the story’s larger world-saving stakes. His popularity is seen in his appearance in other games like Dragon Quest Treasures.

In Dragon Quest XI, Erik is also one of the most useful party members in battle. His knife and boomerang abilities can inflict massive damage when combined with status effects and skill combinations. He is essential during some of the game’s toughest encounters and honestly throughout. Strong gameplay and excellent storytelling make Erik one of the finest companions in modern Dragon Quest history.

2) Sylvando – Dragon Quest XI

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Few Dragon Quest characters have made a first impression like Sylvando. Introduced in Dragon Quest XI, he enters the story with theatrical flair, boundless confidence, and an infectious enthusiasm that immediately brightens every scene. At first, I thought he was nothing more than comic relief, but the game gradually reveals a much deeper character beneath the showmanship.

One of Sylvando’s greatest aspects is his relentless optimism. Throughout some of the darkest moments in the story, he refuses to let despair define him or those around him. His determination to spread happiness becomes a major theme of his character arc and leads to some of the most memorable moments in the entire game. Dragon Quest games are typically lighthearted, but Sylvando shows how true this is and makes the adventure so charming.

Sylvando also represents how Dragon Quest has evolved over the years. He is a character built around kindness, acceptance, and supporting others. He is one of the best-written party members in the franchise because he combines humor, emotional depth, and excellent battle utility into a single package. Very few companions leave such a positive impression from beginning to end, and I hope that we see another companion like him in Dragon Quest XII, even if it is to be a darker entry.

1) Jessica Albert – Dragon Quest VIII

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Jessica Albert earns the top spot because she embodies everything that makes a great Dragon Quest companion. Introduced in Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King, she joins the party seeking revenge after her family’s tragic history. What begins as a straightforward motivation evolves into one of the strongest character arcs in the series. She is another character that I had a crush on, both because of her contributions to the party and her personality.

Jessica brings a tremendous weight to every scene she appears in. Her intelligence, confidence, and occasional stubbornness create entertaining interactions with the rest of the cast. She often serves as one of the most vocal members of the party, helping drive conversations and adding energy to important story moments. She feels like a better version of Maribel, which is impressive considering how much I liked Maribel.

She is also one of the most versatile party members in franchise history. Jessica can specialize in powerful offensive magic, support abilities, and devastating attacks that remain useful throughout the game. Combined with her compelling narrative and enduring popularity among fans, it is easy to see why she remains one of the most beloved Dragon Quest companions ever created.

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