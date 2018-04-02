Save Big on a Versatile Nintendo Switch Stand and an Awesome Arcade Joystick

If you haven’t purchased a stand for your Nintendo Switch yet, do yourself a favor and pick up the AmazonBasics version right now. It’s on sale for 26% off at the moment, and it will be among the best $8.89 you’ll ever spend. It’s basically the same as the official HORI version, only cheaper. Grab one while you can because the price has been fluctuating all morning.

For one thing, the kickstand on the Switch is terrible and you can’t charge the console while using it. This simple stand fixes those problems while offering the ability to adjust your angle. I also use mine to prop up other devices like my tablet, smartphone, and Kindle – so I pretty much carry it around the house all day long. In other words, it’s super useful and super cheap – can’t beat that.

There’s also a deal happening today for a fun, but far less practical Nintendo Switch accessory – the 8Bitdo N30 Arcade Stick. How fun would it be to play fighting games on the Nintendo Switch with this thing? Actually, the N30 is Bluetooth and USB compatible with Windows, macOS and Android devices as well. Not bad for only $46.73, which is around $34 off the regular price. Again, the price has been fluctuating on this deal, so grab one here with the deal while you can.

The N30 is also mod-able and customizable (you can easily mod your stick with Sanwa buttons and Arcade sticks – solder free), and it claims to have an 18 hour play time on a single charge. It also works with RetroPie apparently, so it isn’t hard to imagine all of the fun that you can have there. If you want to explore the possibilities with Raspberry Pi and the 8Bitdo N30 Arcade Stick, this new Raspberry Pi 3 B+ kit is a good place to start.

